A grand jury has declined to indict a Hudson police officer who fatally shot an unarmed United Arab Emirates citizen last year.

Police say Ryan Doran shot and killed 26-year-old Saif Nasser Mubarak Alameri last December during a struggle after the Case Western Reserve University law student fled the scene of a crash. The UAE embassy in Washington says it's disappointed with the decision and is exploring "additional legal options" with Alameri's family.