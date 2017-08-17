WCBE

Grants Available For Electric Vehicle Charging Station Installation In Central Ohio

By

Credit columbus.gov

The Smart Columbus initiative on Wednesday announced an incentive for developers and property owners to install electric vehicle charging stations.

Mike Foley reports.

Smart Columbus
Smart City Challenge
Electric Vehicles
Vulcan Incorporated

