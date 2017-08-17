Grants Available For Electric Vehicle Charging Station Installation In Central Ohio

In exchange for an estimated $68-million tax abatement, the developer behind the Easton Town Center retail complex is promising to create 500 new jobs, 250 housing units and jumpstart a development fund for the nearby Linden neighborhood.
Ohio Governor John Kasich say an automotive testing facility near Columbus will get a 45 million dollar grant to expand as the state attempts to become a leader in autonomous vehicle research and smart road technology.
West Chester-based AK Steel Holding Corporation will receive up to 1.8 million dollars from the U.S. Department of Energy to develop an advanced electrical steel that could be used in hybrid electric vehicles.