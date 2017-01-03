Grants Available To Repair Sidewalks In German Village

People living in German Village may now get in line for sidewalk repair funds.

The German Village Society has raised 15 thousand dollars for grants to repair the neighborhood's brick sidewalks. Grants will be awarded based on a sidewalk's condition, pedestrian use and proximity to neighborhood landmarks. The deadline for the first of four rounds of applications is January 31. Water from downspouts and tree roots are the main causes of sidewalk damage. More details are online at http://germanvillage.com/sidewalks.