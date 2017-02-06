Group Founded By Sandy Hook Parents Helping Prevent Ohio School Shootings, Bullying

One of the ways Ohio schools and youth groups are combating gun violence and bullying is through free programs offered by an organization founded by the parents of the more than 20 children slain in the Sandy Hook elementary school shootings of 2012.

"Sandy Hook Promise" was founded by parents and concerned citizens of Massachusetts, including Mark Barden, whose son Daniel was one of the students killed at Sandy Hook.

This year, 51 schools in central Ohio have signed up to participate in the organization's program called "Start With Hello," which is one of four programs designed to help show the signs of a youth in trouble. The organization also offers safety assessment, mental health and first aid services and training.

More than 300 Ohio schools and youth organizations have signed up for the program. Columbus City Council recently declared this week as "Start With Hello" week in the city.