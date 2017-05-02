WCBE

Group Says CCS Suspended Too Many Students Last Year, Forcing Them Into Criminal Activity

There are calls to reform the disciplinary system in the Columbus City Schools. 

Hundreds of people turned out last night for a forum at the state fairgrounds, demanding the schools and courts team up to fix what they call a "school to prison pipeline."  The group called BREAD (Building Responsibility Equality and Dignity) organized the event. The group says 26-thousand suspensions were handed down in the district last year, leading many students to drop out and turn to crime.  The group is proposing the creation of a restorative justice program that links youth offenders to other students and teachers to solve their problems.

