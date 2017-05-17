Groups Want SUPCO Judge Investigated For Ethics Violation

More than 51 groups and individuals are seeking a disciplinary counsel investigation of Republican Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy for a potential ethics violation.

The coalition says Kennedy violated the Ohio Code of Judicial Conduct by speaking before Greater Toledo Right to Life in March. Kennedy has denied wrongdoing. She says she often speaks to civic organizations. Groups involved in the complaint include the Ohio chapter of the National Organization for Women and the Physicians Action Network. Some have called for Kennedy to recuse herself from abortion-related hearings. The court plans to hear an appeal of a lower-court ruling that has kept open Toledo's last abortion clinic.