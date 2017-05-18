Guards Plan Pickets At Lucasville Prison Over Drug Use And Contract Violations

The union representing Ohio prison guards says it plans to picket on May 31 over contract violations and rampant drug use at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville.

The Ohio Civil Service Employees Association says prison management has covered up the number of inmates who have failed drug tests to avoid reporting high numbers to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. A spokesperson says the union's allegation is wrong and the prison administration is focused on stopping drugs from entering the facility.