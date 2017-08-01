Gubernatorial Candidates File Campaign Finance Reports

Ohio's gubernatorial candidates have filed their campaign finance reports.

Ohio Public Radio's Jo Ingles has details.

The Republican candidates brought in $4.5 million, far outraising their Democratic counterparts. The leader on the GOP side is Secretary of State Jon Husted, raising just over $2 million. Attorney General Mike DeWine raised $1.2 million, well ahead of both Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and Congressman Jim Renacci. The Democrats raised a little over $1.1 million. Former state lawmaker Connie Pillich raised a little over a half a million dollars, just ahead of Sen. Joe Schiavoni and former congresswoman Betty Sutton. Dayton mayor Nan Whaley is running for reelection, so her fundraising goes to that campaign for now.

----------

Total fundraising



> Raised: $2,022,584.45

> COH: $4,277,389.37

>

> Mike DeWine

> Raised: $1,264,555.59

> Loaned: $1,000,000

> COH: $4,674,050.87

>

> Mary Taylor

> Raised: $639,573.12

> COH:$436,883.97

>

> Jim Renacci

> Raised: $576,093.76

> Loaned: $4,000,000.

> COH: $4,379,103.99

>

> Betty Sutton (D)

> Raised: $275,048.87

> COH: $209.680.08

>

> Joe Schiavoni (D)

> Raised: $341,755.83

> COH: $245,251.07

>

> Connie Pillich (D)

> Raised: $547,060.87

> $COH: 720,525.97