WCBE

Gubernatorial Candidates File Campaign Finance Reports

By 58 minutes ago

Ohio's gubernatorial candidates have filed their campaign finance reports.

Ohio Public Radio's Jo Ingles has details.

The Republican candidates brought in $4.5 million, far outraising their Democratic counterparts. The leader on the GOP side is Secretary of State Jon Husted, raising just over $2 million. Attorney General Mike DeWine raised $1.2 million, well ahead of both Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and Congressman Jim Renacci. The Democrats raised a little over $1.1 million. Former state lawmaker Connie Pillich raised a little over a half a million dollars, just ahead of Sen. Joe Schiavoni and former congresswoman Betty Sutton. Dayton mayor Nan Whaley is running for reelection, so her fundraising goes to that campaign for now.

----------

Total fundraising
 
> Raised: $2,022,584.45
> COH: $4,277,389.37
>  
> Mike DeWine
> Raised: $1,264,555.59
> Loaned: $1,000,000
> COH: $4,674,050.87
>  
> Mary Taylor
> Raised: $639,573.12
> COH:$436,883.97
>  
> Jim Renacci
> Raised: $576,093.76
> Loaned: $4,000,000.
> COH: $4,379,103.99
>  
> Betty Sutton (D)
> Raised: $275,048.87
> COH: $209.680.08
>  
> Joe Schiavoni (D)
> Raised: $341,755.83
> COH: $245,251.07
>  
> Connie Pillich (D)
> Raised: $547,060.87
> $COH: 720,525.97

Tags: 
2018 Gubernatorial Race
Campaign Finance Reports
campaign finances
Campaign Finance

Related Content

SUPCO Justice Won't Run For Governor

By & Jul 20, 2017
supremecourt.ohio.gov

During a conference call with reporters yesterday, Democratic former Ohio Attorney General Rich Cordray declined to say if he will run for governor next year.

Taylor's Bid For Governor Echoes Kasich v. Trump Battle

By Jul 11, 2017
Andy Chow / Ohio Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor’s official announcement last week that she’s running to succeed Governor John Kasich rounds out the 2018 GOP gubernatorial field at four.

Taylor Makes Gubernatorial Bid Official

By Jul 8, 2017
wksu

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor tried to differentiate herself Friday from the three other Republicans who are running for governor next year. 

DeWine Enters Gubernatorial Race

By Jun 26, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Republican Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has entered the 2018 gubernatorial race positioned as one of the state's longest serving and best known politicians.

Gubernatorial Candidate Proposes Public Option For Health Care

By Jun 23, 2017
twitter.com

A Democratic gubernatorial candidate is proposing a buy-in option making government health care benefits available to the public. 