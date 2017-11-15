'In Harm's Way,' School Staff Saved Students During Tehama County Shooting

Police have identified the gunman who killed four people and put 10 others in the hospital in Rancho Tehama, Calif., Tuesday as Kevin Janson Neal, 43. Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said Neal had assembled two semiautomatic rifles he used himself, adding that they were "obtained in an illegal manner."

"I think he had a desire to kill as many people as he could," Johnston said in an update on Wednesday.

"It is monumental that that school went on lockdown," Johnston said of the school's quick response to the crisis. He added that the school would have been "a bloodbath" if Neal had been able to get inside.

Johnston urged other schools to practice their lockdown procedures.

"We live in an age where we don't know," he said.

Authorities are still picking through the seven crime scenes the rampage left behind in Rancho Tehama, Calif., including the local elementary school. As they do so, a few key facets of the chaotic day are beginning to become clearer: the motive behind the seemingly random shooting — and how the decisive actions of the school's staff saved a terrible day from becoming something much worse.

"All of the staff performed heroically," Richard Fitzpatrick, the superintendent of Corning Union Elementary School District, told local media. Hearing the gunshots of the approaching shooter roughly a quarter-mile away, the adults at Rancho Tehama Elementary School ushered their young students into the building and locked down the school "flawlessly and quickly."

There, they lay huddled as the gunman — identified by witnesses and multiple media outlets as Kevin Janson Neal — stepped out of the vehicle he'd rammed into the front gate and walked into the school's quad. With the doors locked on him, he instead fired his semiautomatic weapon on the school from outside.

"Our head custodian as well as our school secretary put themselves in harm's way during the course of this situation — but indeed, all of our teachers and all of our staff were in harm's way," Fitzpatrick said. "There were bullets going through windows and there were bullets going through walls. And their teachers kept their kids calm, kept them on the floor, and kept them as safe and secure as possible."

Not including minor injuries from broken glass, just one student was wounded by gunfire, Fitzpatrick said, adding that the injured student is now in stable condition.

"I cannot say enough about their heart and about their bravery," Fitzpatrick said of the school staff.

The school was not the only place in Rancho Tehama terrorized by the shooter, who also killed two people in his neighborhood before stealing a vehicle and driving toward the school, firing apparently randomly at other people on the road there. After roughly six minutes firing at the classrooms, he left and continued his rampage back along the road he came from before law enforcement officers finally shot and killed him in his vehicle.

All told, the shootings lasted about 45 minutes and left at least five dead, including the shooter himself.

The authorities have so far declined to name the gunman, saying they wish to notify his family first. But The Associated Press, the Sacramento Bee and other outlets have identified by Neal by court records and the comments of the local district attorney.

Johnston noted Tuesday that one of the gunman's first two victims was a neighbor, who allegedly had been assaulted by the gunman in January and had taken out a restraining order on him. The Bee explains how it identified Neal from this information:



"Neal was initially jailed in late January in the assault case and was being held on $160,000 bail, according to the Red Bluff Daily News. In April the district attorney's office charged him with assaulting a second woman, also in late January, according to Tehama County Superior Court records. "Gregg Cohen, the Tehama district attorney, told The Bee that his office was prosecuting Neal on charges related to a stabbing and assault with a deadly weapon involving two of his neighbors."



Reached by the AP, Neal's mother said her son had called her just the day before the shooting, sounding distressed about an ongoing dispute with his neighbors and telling her "it's all over now."

"All of a sudden, now I'm on a cliff and there's nowhere to go," he told her, as she recalled to the AP. She said her son, reportedly a marijuana farmer, believed his neighbors were cooking methamphetamines, the fumes from which were harming his dogs.

"No matter where I go for help here I get nobody who will help me," she said he told her. "All they are doing is trying to execute me here."

Neighbor Cristal Caravez told the wire service at least part of the dispute arose from the sounds of gunfire coming from Neal's property at all hours — which she said she and her father reported to the sheriff, only to find "the sheriff wouldn't do anything about it" and would refer the matter back to the homeowners situation.

"You could hear the yelling. He'd go off the hinges," she said of the gunfire. "It would be during the day, during the night, I mean, it didn't matter."

Neal's sister Sheridan Orr, who also spoke to the AP, said her brother had "no business" owning firearms. She noted that he had struggled with mental illness and an occasionally violent temper.

It is as yet unclear whether the terms of Neal's bail prohibited him from owning guns.

Orr added: "If we can do any good to make people realize there must be some gates on people like this from getting guns — this is the same story we're hearing more and more."

