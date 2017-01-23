Hilliard Man Sentenced In Connection With Fatal Home Invasion

A Hilliard man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a fatal home invasion in Reynoldsburg.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Eric Brown drove the getaway car for 19-year-old Nyshawn Ramsey and 18-year-old Joshua Collins when they robbed the Priestly Drive home. The homeowner shot and killed Collins. A fourth suspect, 20-year-old Keontae Hopkins, supplied a weapon for the crime. Ramsey was previously sentenced to 12 years in prison. Hopkins was previously sentenced to seven years in prison.