WCBE

Hilliard Man Sentenced In Connection With Fatal Home Invasion

By 2 hours ago

A Hilliard man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a fatal home invasion in Reynoldsburg.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Eric Brown drove the getaway car for 19-year-old Nyshawn Ramsey and 18-year-old Joshua Collins when they robbed the Priestly Drive home. The homeowner shot and killed Collins. A fourth suspect, 20-year-old Keontae Hopkins, supplied a weapon for the crime. Ramsey was previously sentenced to 12 years in prison. Hopkins was previously sentenced to seven years in prison.

Tags: 
Eric Brown
Keontae Hopkins
Nyshawn Ramsey
Joshua Collins
Priestley Drive

Related Content

Man Sentenced For Role In Fatal Reynoldsburg Home Invasion

By Dec 1, 2016
Reynoldsburg Police

A Columbus man will serve seven years in prison for his role in a fatal home invasion in Reynoldsburg.

Suspect In Fatal Home Invasion In Reynoldsburg Indicted

By Jan 12, 2016
Reynoldsburg Police

The second of three suspects in a fatal home invasion attempt has been indicted in Licking County.

Reynoldsburg Police: Resident Kills Home Invasion Robbery

By Sep 22, 2015

Reynoldsburg police say a resident shot and killed a home invasion robber Sunday night.