Holiday Programming On WCBE

From holiday party etiquette to classic Christmas tales, and quirky holiday music - WCBE is your jolly Yuletide companion this Christmas weekend! Take a little peek at our special shows coming up soon - is your favorite show on WCBE's great programming list?

Christmas Eve: Saturday, December 24th, 2016

12pm: The Dinner Party Download Holiday Special

You'll hear: a Yuletide playlist; etiquette tips to save you from a work party snafu (or maybe create a memorable one?); a little-known chestnut of holiday history; conversations with special guests both nice and (delightfully) naughty; and lots more! Featuring good cheer, comic reliefs, and a tipple or two, the episode's a perfect companion to the hectic and happy holiday season. Join us, won't you?

2pm: The Splendid Table's Homemade HolidaysWe have teamed up with America's Test Kitchen to simplify entertaining and the holiday kitchen this year. Bridget Lancaster teaches us how to stash a party in our freezer; Jack Bishop brings us a vegetarian fest no carnivore could possibly resist; Lynne talks to humorist Henry Alford about how to have real conversation at your dinner table; Madeline Puckette of The Wine Folly brings us her picks of non-champagne bubbly; (which can also save you $$) and we have guides for last-minute gifts, stocking the pantry for the New Year...and did you know Santa is a beer drinker?

Christmas Day: Sunday, December 25, 2016

10am: A Christmas Carol (with Jonathan Winters)

A public radio tradition hosted by NPR's Susan Stamberg. Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations. Also featuring Mimi Kennedy.

Noon: Song Travels - Home For the Holidays

Join Michael Feinstein for an hour of yuletide cheer and music. This edition of Song Travels journeys from Hollywood's vintage silver screen to New York City's iconic Birdland Club. The Michael Feinstein Big Band performs selections from the classic movie White Christmas, and Feinstein shares rare recordings from some of his favorite performers.

1pm: All Song Considered for the Holidays

Bob's had it with the holidays. He storms out of the studio and finds himself taking a Dickensian journey, with visits from some old friends including Carrie Brownstein, Dan Auerbach, Aimee Mann, Ben Folds, and more. And, uhm, they will also play the usual unusual holiday songs.

9pm: World Cafe's Hip For the Holidays

“Hip For The Holidays” is a two-hour World Cafe special offering a mix of not-your-usual holiday songs: some cool, hip tunes of all genres, including indie/alt-rock, singer-songwriters, R&B, soul, and more!