Honda, Ford and General Motors Cutting Vehicle Production In Ohio

Honda is cutting production of the Accord at its Marysville plant, citing a decrease in sales.

Honda is cutting two production days a month through September. Similar reasons are being cited by General Motors for cutting production of the Chevy Cruze at it's plant in Lordstown. The automakers say consumers are shifting to crossovers and SUVs. GM plans a three-week shutdown of the Lordstown plant in July, two weeks longer than normal. Ford recently announced plans to lay off 140 workers at it's Avon Lake plant, citing declining sales of the pickup trucks manufactured at the facility.