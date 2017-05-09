WCBE

Honda, Ford and General Motors Cutting Vehicle Production In Ohio

Honda is cutting production of the Accord at its Marysville plant, citing a decrease in sales.

Honda is cutting two production days a month through September. Similar reasons are being cited by General Motors for cutting production of the Chevy Cruze at it's plant in Lordstown. The automakers say consumers are shifting to crossovers and SUVs. GM plans a three-week shutdown of the Lordstown plant in July, two weeks longer than normal. Ford recently announced plans to lay off 140 workers at it's Avon Lake plant, citing declining sales of the pickup trucks manufactured at the facility.

Related Content

Trump Apparently Doesn't Know The Chevy Cruze Is Made In Ohio

By Jan 3, 2017
In another tweet targeting a U.S. company, President-elect Trump is threatening to tax  General Motors for importing compact cars to the U.S. from Mexico.

Honda To Build Research Wind Tunnel In East Liberty

By Apr 25, 2017

Honda says it will spend 124 million dollars to build a wind tunnel facility at the Transportation Research Center in East Liberty.

Honda Building Data Center In Union County

By Nov 2, 2016

Construction work is underway in Union County on a data center for Honda.

Man Convicted Of Making Bomb Threat Against Local Honda Plant Gets Prison Time

By Sep 7, 2016
A former contract worker at the Honda plant in Marysville convicted of making a bomb threat has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.

Contractor Killed At Local Honda Facility

By Jan 5, 2016

Union County officials say a contractor was killed Monday after he was hit in the head by a forklift at the Honda R&D Americas facility in Raymond.

Report: More Corporations Withholding Support Of RNC

By Jun 18, 2016
A growing number of corporations are dropping or reducing their sponsorship of next month's Republican National Convention in Cleveland, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

Ford Resumes Van Production In Avon Lake

By & Aug 13, 2015
Ford ended production of a series of vans last year, costing 200 workers at its Avon Lake plant their jobs.

Manufacturers Form Lobbying Group

By & Associated Press Oct 9, 2014

Seven large Ohio manufacturers have formed a new lobbying group.

Honda Expands In Ohio

By & Aug 7, 2013

Honda says it will spend $215 million to expand an engine plant and build two training centers in Ohio.

Production Changes At Two Ohio Vehicle Factories

By Mar 7, 2014

General Motors says it will install a new, 14-million-dollar press at its plant in Parma.

GM To Lay Off Third Shift Workers In Lordstown

By Nov 10, 2016
General Motors says it will eliminate the third shift at its Lordstown plant due to declining sales.

GM Recalling 2013, 2014 Chevy Cruze Models

By & Ohio Public Radio & Associated Press Jun 27, 2014
General Motors is recalling thousands of Chevy Cruze cars made at its plant in Lordstown.

GM To Upgrade Lordstown Plant For Future Production

By Aug 24, 2012

General Motors says it will built the next generation of the Chevy Cruze at its plant in Lordstown.