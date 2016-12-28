Hospitals Sue Over State Price Transparency Law

The Ohio Hospital Association and other groups are suing the state over a new law taking effect next month making prices for services more transparent.

Ohio Public Radio's Jo Ingles reports.

The law, which was passed unanimously in June 2015, would require hospitals to provide patients with the costs of medical procedures and treatments before providing those services. The idea behind the law was to make health care costs more transparent. The Ohio Hospital Association, the Ohio State Medical Association and other groups filed suit last week against the state, saying the law is too bureaucratic and would lead to poor patient care. A Williams County Common Pleas Court Judge has granted a 30 day restraining order that prevents the new law from taking effect on January 1st before a hearing on January 20th.