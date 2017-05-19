House Approves Bill Banning Workers' Comp Benefits For Undocumented Workers

The Ohio House has approved a bill banning undocumented workers from receiving workers' compensation benefits.

Ohio Public Radio's Andy Chow reports.

Democratic Representative Dan Ramos of Lorain argued that stripping workers’ comp benefits from undocumented workers would encourage bad employer practices.

Ramos: “If the workplace is unsafe for one employee, regardless of their status or documentation, it’s unsafe for all employees. It is unsafe period.”

But Republican Representative Bill Seitz of Cincinnati says if employers knowingly hire an undocumented worker they would be subject to a lawsuit.

Seitz: “The employer gets victimized twice. First he’s been deceived by the employee for turning in forged papers and then to add insult onto injury he gets to turn around and pay the medical bill for the illegal alien that deceived the employer in the first place.”

The measure, which is found in the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation budget bill, now moves to the Senate.