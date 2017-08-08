How The 'Battling' Kellogg Brothers Revolutionized American Breakfast

Today, the typical American grocery store might devote an entire aisle to breakfast cereal, but that wasn't always the case. In fact, boxed cereals were an invention of the 20th century, designed and marketed by two brothers from Michigan.

Dr. John Harvey Kellogg had first conceived of a healthy, plant-based breakfast in his capacity as the director of the Seventh-day Adventist sanitarium in Battle Creek, Mich. His younger brother, Will, was the business innovator, who figured out how to market John's creation.

Medical historian Howard Markel describes the mass production of Kellogg's Corn Flakes in 1906 as an event that took the world by storm. "You could simply pour breakfast out of a box," he says. "Even dad could make breakfast now."

But despite their business success, the brothers' relationship was contentious. A series of lawsuits ended with the Will being awarded the rights to the family name.

"Will later made a mint off of bran cereals, even though that was truly John Harvey's creation," Markel says. "There was a lot of bad blood between them, and then after the lawsuit they rarely, if ever, spoke to one another again."



Interview Highlights

On American breakfast before the days of boxed cereal

If you look at what people ate in America in the late 19th century or even the early 20th century, it was very heavy in animal fats, often cured meats. So they're very salty, a lot of sugar. You would have for breakfast, potatoes that were fried in the congealed fat from the night before. A lot of alcohol and caffeine [were] consumed, a lot of carbohydrates.

And making breakfast was an ordeal. Even if you made porridge or mush, these whole grains took hours to melt down and make into a mush or a soft form. So these poor mothers were getting up very early and they're probably taking care of their children all night. They had to start a wood burning fire. And so making breakfast was a great ordeal.

But John Harvey Kellogg invented [cereal] for the [invalid] people who came to his Battle Creek sanitarium. It was his little brother Will who realized there are a lot more people who are healthy and just want a convenient, tasty breakfast, than those who are ill and need an easily digestible breakfast.

On how the flake cereal was born

[The brothers] first started serving double-baked zwieback biscuits out of whole graham grain. ... [Dr. Kellogg] decided to grind up the zwieback into little crumbs, and that was their first cereal. He called it granola.

But they weren't happy with that, Dr. Kellogg or his brother. And they thought, there's got to be a better way to make cereal than just grinding up toasted bread, basically. And so they worked and they worked and they worked and Dr. Kellogg tells a story that he had a dream of how to make flake cereal and that's how the whole thing began.

On Dr. John Harvey Kellogg's concept of wellness

[Dr. Kellogg] called it "biologic living," and he was really prescient about this. Don't forget, at the turn of the last century, most doctors were fixated on diseases — not preventing them, but treating them once they occurred. ... Dr. Kellogg was all about preventing these diseases before they ever happened, by living a healthy life. That included exercise, a lot of vigorous physical activity, eating a grain and vegetable diet, avoiding animal fats or meats or as he called it, "flesh-eating." ... No alcohol, no caffeine of any kind.

He also was very chaste and reminded both his readers and his followers that sex outside of the marriage, of course, was not a good idea, but [that] sex for anything other than procreation really sapped the soul and sapped the spirit. And of course, he was very much opposed to masturbation of any kind, something he wrote about extensively and called "the solitary vice."

On John Harvey's connection to the co-founders of the Seventh-day Adventist Church

John Harvey, even as a young boy and a young man, just exuded brilliance and was curious about everything. ... The co-founders of the denomination ... realized this young man was quite special, so they groomed him and a big part of Seventh-day Adventism.

He later came to edit their magazine called The Health Reformer, which John Harvey later changed the name to Good Health, because he realized that people don't like reform. They like to be healthy, but they don't want somebody telling them to reform. So they realized that John Harvey could be the head of their health avenue, the health section of their denomination.

On Will, the marketing genius

John, the older brother, never missed an opportunity to pick on or humiliate his younger brother, from childhood on. ... Will was this business genius who knew how to run a very large organization, not only keep accounts, but come up with new methods to keep accounts in a better way. He was brilliant at human resources, because you had thousands of employees doing all sorts of different tasks, and he just had his hand in every pot, and knew how to do it. ... The psychic cost of being made fun of and treated as a lackey was very difficult for Will's psyche.

On the brothers' fight over the brand name Kellogg's

As soon as poor Will became successful and John Harvey sold him the rights and made a mint off of Corn Flake stock, [John Harvey] started making his own cereal and calling it "Kellogg's." And, of course, Will, by this time ... was investing millions of dollars a year in ads, and he felt that another Kellogg-named product, that was not nearly as tasty as his product, would harm his company.

So he sued John Harvey, and then John Harvey sued Will. And this lawsuit, even though there were peaks and valleys and agreements and disagreements, it went for almost a decade, going all the way to the Michigan State Supreme Court. The basic question was, "Who was the real Kellogg? Who had the right to use the name Kellogg on a box of cereal?"

Will said, "Everybody who hears the name Kellogg's thinks of Corn Flakes now." By that time — this is early 1920 — they did.

The judges agreed with Will and he won the case, and poor John Harvey had to pay all the legal costs and everything else, and he could only put his name in tiny writing on the bottom of the box for any cereal he created.

Sam Briger and Heidi Saman produced and edited the audio of this interview. Bridget Bentz and Molly Seavy-Nesper adapted it for the Web.



TERRY GROSS, HOST:

This is FRESH AIR. Tomorrow, a minor TV outlet presents a 10-part drama series that our TV critic David Bianculli says is good enough to be considered a major triumph. It's an adaptation of Stephen King's mystery novel "Mr. Mercedes" and comes from longtime TV writer-producer David E. Kelly. Here's David's review.

DAVID BIANCULLI, BYLINE: With cable networks and streaming services, a reputation can be made or at least launched by a single TV series or two if they're good enough to draw people in for the first time - HBO with "The Larry Sanders Show" and "The Sopranos," FX with "The Shield," AMC with "Mad Men" and "Breaking Bad," Netflix with "House Of Cards" and "Orange Is The New Black," Amazon with "Transparent" and "The Man In The High Castle," Hulu with "The Handmaid's Tale." And now comes a new drama series from what used to be called the DirecTV Audience network and now is owned by AT&T. This new series is called "Mr. Mercedes," and it's billed as an AT&T original available on DirecTV's Audience network and streaming on DirecTV Now and something called the U-verse.

Wherever you can find it, it's worth finding. Even though those provider names may mean nothing to you, the names behind "Mr. Mercedes" should mean a lot. Its executive producers include Stephen King, who wrote the 2014 novel on which the series is based. And David E. Kelly, the creator of "Ally McBeal" and "The Practice" and "Boston Legal," whose recent defection from broadcast to cable TV resulted in HBO's very well-received "Big Little Lies." And the cast of "Mr. Mercedes" is loaded with very strong actors too, from Mary-Louise Parker and Kelly Lynch to the show's stars, Brendan Gleeson and Harry Treadway. Stephen King, best known as an author of horror stories, often does his best when veering away from the supernatural, as in such movies and books as "Stand By Me," "Misery" and "The Shawshank Redemption." "Mr. Mercedes," at least as a standalone character study, is a similar departure.

It's more of a detective story, about a killer who uses his car as a murder weapon. And it's part "Colombo" because we know the identity of the mass murderer from the start. But it's also a cat-and-mouse chess game because the killer, after evading capture for years, begins taunting and haunting the now-retired detective who failed to close the case. First, the killer sends a graphic email showing video of the crime scene, then leaves something on the detective's lawn. It's an escalating war. And after a couple of episodes, the detective agrees to actively engage. What makes this work across the board is the depth of character. In some Stephen King novels, characters can slip more into caricature or stereotype.

But in this TV adaptation of "Mr. Mercedes," time is taken so we get to know and care about almost everyone involved. That includes the victims, whom we get to know in what becomes an intensely frightening and unforgettable opening sequence. It definitely includes the retired detective Bill Hodges, who is played by wonderful Irish actor Brendan Gleeson. Hodges now lives and hides in a suburban neighborhood, where his lawn has gone to seed and so has he. He's a loner with a pet tortoise, which fits because Hodges has no intention of coming out of his shell, either. Not even when his next door neighbor, an attractive widow played by Holland Taylor, is uncomfortably frank and aggressive over dinner on a number of levels.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "MR. MERCEDES")

HOLLAND TAYLOR: (As Ida Silver) When was the last time you had sex - seriously?

BRENDAN GLEESON: (As Bill Hodges) Are you propositioning me, Ida?

TAYLOR: (As Ida Silver) What if I am? You could do a lot worse.

GLEESON: (As Bill Hodges) That's...

TAYLOR: (As Ida Silver) Not to mention, I live next door. There's something to be said for convenience.

GLEESON: (As Bill Hodges) You got it.

TAYLOR: (As Ida Silver) Hygiene, as well. I'd need you to bathe. Do you?

GLEESON: (As Bill Hodges) You being serious here?

TAYLOR: (As Ida Silver) Face it, Bill. I'm your only option if you don't want to pay for it. You're not an attractive man.

GLEESON: (As Bill Hodges) You're out of your mind.

BIANCULLI: Even the killer is a fully realized character. Played by Harry Treadway, he's a computer whiz who works at an electronics store for a bullying boss and goes home to his locked workroom in the basement, where he plans his crimes and carries out his acts of cyberterrorism. His mom, an alcoholic and incestuous hot mess played by Kelly Lynch, lives there too. And like the mother of Norman Bates in "Psycho," she's part of the reason her son is as warped as he is.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "MR. MERCEDES")

KELLY LYNCH: (As Deborah Hartsfield) You need a little fun in your life. That's all I'm saying, OK. Why is it you never had a girlfriend? I just don't understand this. Look, I never find fault in you, honey - in fact, just the opposite. You're smart. You're resourceful. And you're good looking. Do you know how good looking you are? I would think the girls would drip off you.

GLEESON: (As Bill Hodges) I got to do work, so.

LYNCH: (As Deborah Hartsfield) No. Wait. Give mommy a little kiss. Can you do that? Give me a little kiss first.

BIANCULLI: "Mr. Mercedes," a 10-episode limited series, draws you in with these characters and conflicts and doesn't let go. David E. Kelly does a lot of the writing here himself. And other scripts are written by such strong writers as Dennis Lehane. The director is Jack Bender, who worked on both "Game Of Thrones" and "Lost." Together, with King, this creative team makes the most of the freedom allowed by this new network platform in terms of language, images and even ideas. David Kelly and Stephen King have been entertaining the masses for many decades now, yet in "Mr. Mercedes," they're both doing some of their best work in years.

GROSS: David Bianculli teaches TV and film at Rowan University and is the author of "The Platinum Age Of Television: From I Love Lucy To The Walking Dead, How TV Became Terrific." Tomorrow on FRESH AIR, my guest will be Dr. Jessica Nutik Zitter, a California physician who's grappling with how and when to implement her state's new End of Life Option Act, which allows certain terminally ill patients to receive medical assistance to hasten death. She's both a critical care and palliative care specialist who's often confronted with questions about when and whether to use invasive medical interventions with terminally ill patients. I hope you'll join us.

(SOUNDBITE OF BLACKOUT AND STEFON HARRIS' "UNTIL")

GROSS: Our interviews and reviews are produced and edited by Amy Salit, Phyllis Myers, Ann Marie Baldonado, Sam Briger, Lauren Krenzel, Heidi Saman, Therese Madden, Mooj Zadie and Thea Chaloner. I'm Terry Gross.

