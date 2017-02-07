Human Remains Found Near Local Golf Course By Associated Press • 17 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Brookside Golf and Country Club Credit columbusvenuefinder.com Perry Township police say human remains were found Monday in a wooded area near the Brookside Golf Course. Police say forensic anthropologists will be needed to determine how long the remains were there. No other information has been released. Tags: Brookside Golf and Country ClubPerry TownshipTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Franklin Township Cutting Police Force, Perry Township Asking Voters For Police Money By Jim Letizia • Jan 16, 2015 Franklin Township trustees have voted to lay off four of the township's eight police officers on February 6. Trustees cite budgetary problems. Family Settles Lawsuit Against Perry Township By Jim Letizia & Associated Press • Jan 30, 2014 The family of Dublin man who sustained permanent brain damage after police used a taser on him while he was atop an 8-foot fence has settled their federal civil rights lawsuit for 2.25 million dollars.