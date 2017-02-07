WCBE

Human Remains Found Near Local Golf Course

Brookside Golf and Country Club
Perry Township police say human remains were found Monday in a wooded area near  the Brookside Golf Course.

Police say forensic anthropologists will be needed to determine how long the remains were there. No other information has been released.

