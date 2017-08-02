Hundreds Of CCS Third-Graders Have Yet To Pass Reading Tests By Alison Holm • 14 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Classes in the Columbus City Schools start later this month. But more than 800 third-graders still haven’t passed the state reading test. Alison Holm reports. Listen Listening... / 0:58 Tags: Third grade reading guaranteeProficiency TestsTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content District Officials Say State Standards May Unfairly Hold 3rd Graders Back By Ohio Public Radio • Jul 13, 2017 At least three big school districts including Columbus, are pleading with state education officials to take a close look at what they think is a major discrepancy. Early State Proficiency Test Results Show Improvement By Jim Letizia • Jul 14, 2017 Early test results are showing academic progress by Ohio's public school students. House Approves Proficiency Test Bill By Jim Letizia & Associated Press • Feb 12, 2015 The Ohio House of Representatives has approved a bill prohibiting schools from using the results of new proficiency tests being conducted this school year to determine a student's advancement to the next grade level. Website Says Charter School Kids Fail 3rd Grade Reading Test At 2X Rate Of Public Schools By Ohio Public Radio • Oct 13, 2014 A progressive-leaning think tank and the state’s largest teachers’ union have released data they say shows mixed grades last year for Ohio’s students who need to pass a key elementary school test. Students And Teachers Dealing With “Third Grade Reading Guarantee” Tests By Ohio Public Radio • Oct 8, 2014 Ohio Third grade students are taking the first round of the Third Grade Reading Guarantee test this week. CCS 3rd-Graders Re-Take Reading Test; District Tries To Round Up More By Alison Holm • Jul 8, 2014 641 Columbus City Schools third-graders got another crack at the reading portion of the state assessment test today.