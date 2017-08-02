WCBE

Hundreds Of CCS Third-Graders Have Yet To Pass Reading Tests

Classes in the Columbus City Schools start later this month.

But more than 800 third-graders still haven’t passed the state reading test. Alison Holm reports.

Third grade reading guarantee
Proficiency Tests

