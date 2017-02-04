Hundreds In Cleveland Protest POTUS' Immigration Ban

Hundreds of people gathered in Cleveland to protest President Trump's order that temporarily banned travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Protesters began their demonstration around 4 p.m. Friday at Cleveland's Market Square and marched several blocks before ending up downtown later in the evening. The march was organized via social media and wasn't tied to a specific organization. Many of the marchers carried signs bearing messages including "protect our refugees" and chanting "no hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here" as they made their way along Cleveland streets. Police said there were no immediate reports of any arrests. A federal judge in Washington state issued an order Friday temporarily halting the ban.