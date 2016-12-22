WCBE

Hundreds Of Ohio Emergency Responders Exposed To Ricin At FEMA Facility

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has acknowledged hundreds of Ohio emergency responders were exposed to a potentially fatal toxin while training at a FEMA facility in Alabama.

The agency has received no reports of illness as a result of the ricin exposure. Staff at the facility mistakenly purchased the ricin that was used in nine training sessions beginning in 2011. 121 Ohio public safety agencies and organizations have sent approximately 400 people to train at the facility since that time.

