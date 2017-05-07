WCBE

Hundreds Protest Local Police Shootings

By 10 minutes ago

ohioorganizing.org

An estimated crowd of between 300 and 400 people gathered Saturday at Franklin Park to protest local police shootings and call for social justice.

Demonstrators marched down East Broad Street to the Governor's Mansion in Bexley, shouting “black lives matter” and “enough is enough.” Protesters called for justice in the police-involved fatal shootings of Henry Green and Tyre King. A grand jury in March declined to indict the officers involved in Green’s death. The investigation into King’s death continues. Organizers with the People's Justice Project and other groups also called for criminal justice reform. They planned a similar demonstration in Cleveland.  Organizers called on the protesters and the public to hold their elected officials accountable.

Tags: 
police shootings
People's Justice Project
Henry Green
Tyre King
Franklin Park
Governor's Mansion
East Broad Street
Criminal Justice Reform

Related Content

Protestors Call For Firing Of Columbus Cop, Police Chief

By Apr 26, 2017

Dozens of protestors interrupted a Columbus City Council community meeting last night, calling for the firing of Columbus Police Officer Zachary Rosen, who recently was captured on video  kicking a suspect in the head.

Activist Group Calls For Firings Of Police Chief And Cop Seen On Video Kicking Handcuffed Suspect

By Apr 13, 2017
columbusjcc.org

The local activist group called the People’s Justice Project has called for Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs to be fired.

Activists Want Grand Jury Proceedings In Henry Green Case Released

By Mar 29, 2017

Civil rights activists are calling for answers in the police shooting death of Henry Green. 

Ginther's State Of The City Speech Greeted By Protestors

By Feb 24, 2017
Foley

Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther delivered his second State of the City speech last night at the Columbus Police Academy.

Ginther To Reject Activist Calls To End Summer Safety Initiative

By Feb 21, 2017
WCBE Files

Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther has a message for community activists who want the city to end it's summer safety initiative - too bad.

Police Chief Hoping For Swift Investigation Into Officer's Kicking Incident

By & Apr 11, 2017
Foley

Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther and Police Chief Kim Jacobs spoke to the media this afternoon regarding the reassignment of an officer shown kicking a suspect in the head. 

Henry Green's Family Doesn't Understand Grand Jury Decision Not To Indict Two Columbus Cops

By & Apr 11, 2017
Family photo via Columbus Division of Police

An attorney representing the family of a black teen shot by two white undercover Columbus police officers last year says relatives still don't understand why a grand jury declined to indict them.

Columbus Cop Shown In Video Assaulting Suspect Was Involved In Henry Green Shooting

By & Apr 11, 2017
columbusjcc.org

Columbus police officials have temporarily reassigned an officer shown in an online video kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head Saturday morning.

Activist Group Joins With Health Professionals To Call For A New Perspective On Columbus Violence

By Feb 18, 2017
ohioorganizing.org

A group of Columbus health professionals and community activists say the city needs a new perspective on dealing with violence in neighborhoods. 

Tyre King Accomplice Pleads Guilty To Robbery

By & Nov 23, 2016
Columbus Division of Police

The accomplice of Tyre King has pleaded guilty to a robbery that happened just before police shot and killed King earlier this year.

State Will Probe Henry Green Killing; Tyre King Killing Ruled A Homicide

By & Nov 11, 2016
WCBE Files

Franklin County prosecutor Ron O'Brien says there will be an independent element of the investigation being conducted into the shooting death of a African-American man by a white Columbus police officer earlier this year.

City Will Work With Police Shootings Protestors

By Oct 4, 2016
columbus.gov

There were no disruptions of last night's Columbus City Council meeting as there were last week, when activists seeking justice in the police shooting deaths of two African-Americans shut down the meeting.

Columbus Police Report Third Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting Since June

By & Oct 1, 2016

Columbus police shot and killed a murder suspect who police officials say was seen with a gun in his jacket before he ran and was ordered to stop in a confrontation with officers.

Columbus Police Kill Alleged Fleeing Suspect

By & Apr 27, 2017
Columbus Division of Police

Columbus police say an officer shot and killed the driver of a vehicle that was dragging the officer last night.

Most Law Enforcement Agencies Sign-On To New State Policing Standards

By & Apr 12, 2017
ojcs.oh.gov

State officials say new standards on police use of deadly force, body cameras, hiring and other policies have been or are being adopted by more than 500 agencies.

Relatives Of Man Killed By Columbus Police Dispute Official Account Of The Shooting

By Feb 26, 2017
patton family

The family of a man shot to death by a Columbus police officer is disputing the police division's version of what happened.

Columbus Police Kill Alleged Armed Man

By & Feb 24, 2017

Columbus police officers last night shot and killed a man who they say pointed a gun at them.

Body Found In Franklin Park

By & Jul 12, 2015
pinterest.com

Columbus police are searching for a motive and suspects in the death of a man found early Saturday in Franklin Park.

East Side Trolley Barns Sold

By Apr 25, 2014
columbuscompact.com

The owner of six dilapidated trolley barns near Franklin Park has sold them for 337 thousand dollars to a local real estate broker.

Juneteenth Organizer Sues Columbus

By Dec 19, 2013

The organizer of the annual Juneteenth Festival is taking the city to federal court, claiming officials discriminated against the African-American community by stopping the festival last year after a child was shot.

Police Ask Public For Help In Festival Shooting Probe

By & Jun 17, 2013

Columbus police are seeking any video that may have been taken of a shooting at a weekend festival that wounded an 11-year-old boy.

Police Say Violence Was Planned At Juneteenth Festival

By Jun 18, 2013

Columbus police say they had no choice but to shut down the annual Juneteenth Festival early.

ACLU Argues Lawmakers Over-Reliant On Crime Bills

By Mar 3, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Groups hoping to reform criminal sentencing laws accuse legislators of being over-reliant on bills that create new penalties and extend sentences.

SUPCO Says Juvenile Convictions Can't Be Used In Adult Cases

By Aug 26, 2016

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled prior juvenile convictions cannot be used to increase the severity of charges or the length of prison sentences those individuals receive as adults.

Groveport Man's Sentence For Federal Drug Conviction Commuted

By Jun 5, 2016
Associated Press

President Obama's latest round of commutations of prisoners serving time for drug offenses includes a Groveport man sentenced to life in federal prison for selling crack cocaine.

Group Releases Recommendations For Criminal Justice Reform

By & Mar 23, 2016
Ohio Public Radio

The ACLU of Ohio and the Ohio Justice and Policy Center have released a report detailing recommendations for criminal justice reform.

CCAD Students Want City To Declare Campus Area A School Zone

By Mar 5, 2016

More than 800 Columbus College of Art and Design students have signed a petition asking the city of Columbus to declare the campus area of Cleveland Avenue and East Broad Street a school zone.