Hundreds Protest Local Police Shootings

An estimated crowd of between 300 and 400 people gathered Saturday at Franklin Park to protest local police shootings and call for social justice.

Demonstrators marched down East Broad Street to the Governor's Mansion in Bexley, shouting “black lives matter” and “enough is enough.” Protesters called for justice in the police-involved fatal shootings of Henry Green and Tyre King. A grand jury in March declined to indict the officers involved in Green’s death. The investigation into King’s death continues. Organizers with the People's Justice Project and other groups also called for criminal justice reform. They planned a similar demonstration in Cleveland. Organizers called on the protesters and the public to hold their elected officials accountable.