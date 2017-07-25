WCBE

Husted Sends Some Ohio Voter Info To Feds

By 34 minutes ago

Jon Husted
Credit Ohio Public Radio

Republican Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted says he has complied with a request from a presidential commission on voter fraud with a series of web links to publicly available data.

Husted  says he withheld voters' driver's license and partial Social Security numbers from President Trump's Commission on Election Integrity, as planned. Husted sent the panel links to the state's online voter database and reports of voter fraud investigations conducted after the 2012, 2014 and 2016 elections. The reviews identified a combined 820 irregularities.

Tags: 
Commission on Election Integrity
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted
Voter Fraud

Related Content

Husted Response To Trump Voting Commission

By Jun 30, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

The vice chair of President Trump’s Commission on Election Integrity has sent a letter to all 50 states, asking for registered voters’ names, birthdays, political affiliations, voting history and last four digits of social security numbers. 

Federal Judge Sanctions Local Law Firm For Role In Libertarian Ballot Access Fight

By Jun 14, 2017

A federal judge has sanctioned a central Ohio law firm for its conduct during a legal fight over efforts by Republicans to help Governor John Kasich's 2014 re-election bid.

Major Party Gubernatorial Candidates Weigh In On State's Lawsuit Against Drug Makers

By Jun 2, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine's lawsuit against five drug companies is drawing mixed reaction from Republican and Democratic gubernatorial candidates.

U.S. Supreme Court To Hear Case On Ohio Voter Role Purge

By May 30, 2017
wikipedia

The fight over how Ohio has maintained its voter rolls has made it to the nation’s highest court. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles has details.  

Clyde To Run For Secretary Of State

By May 17, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

An Ohio Democrat has announced a bid for statewide office.