Husted Sends Some Ohio Voter Info To Feds

Republican Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted says he has complied with a request from a presidential commission on voter fraud with a series of web links to publicly available data.

Husted says he withheld voters' driver's license and partial Social Security numbers from President Trump's Commission on Election Integrity, as planned. Husted sent the panel links to the state's online voter database and reports of voter fraud investigations conducted after the 2012, 2014 and 2016 elections. The reviews identified a combined 820 irregularities.