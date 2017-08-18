WCBE

IG Says Former ODE Employee Lobbied For Her Business On State Time

The Ohio Inspector General's office says a former Ohio Department of Education administrator used state resources to lobby for her personal business.

The IG says Lauren McGarity discussed via her work phone legislation with Ohio Senate staffers that would benefit her personal business, WinWin Incorporated. That firm held several state contracts to teach classes to Ohio prisoners. The IG also say McGarity failed to accurately report her work hours on over 300 occasions. The IG's report has been sent to Columbus and Franklin County prosecutors for consideration of criminal charges.

Lauren McGarity
Ohio Inspector General
Ohio Department of Education
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

