IG Says State Overpaid Workers For Unused Vacation Time

By 5 hours ago

The Ohio Inspector General's office says the state overpaid 18 government employees by nearly 50 thousand dollars  for cashing out unused vacation time.

IG Randall Meyer is recommending the state issue a new policy for paying out unused leave. State law says government employees should only be paid for up to 80 hours of  unused vacation time per fiscal year. The IG says most state agency human resources officials told investigators they had not been aware of the limit. The investigation began after a complaint from the governor's office.

Tags: 
Ohio Inspector General
Vacation Time
Inspector General Randall Meyer

Related Content

IG Says Former ODNR Employee Misused State Resources

By Dec 16, 2016

The Ohio Inspector General's office says a now-retired Ohio Department of Natural Resources official could face criminal charges for accepting payment for hours not worked, using his state vehicle for personal purposes, and misusing his state cell phone and email account.

IG Says People Used State Prison Inmate Info To Get Fraudlent Student Loans

By Dec 15, 2016
ODRC

The Ohio Inspector General says the federal government accepted dozens of fraudulent student aid applications filed using the identities of 62 Ohio prison inmates.

IG Sends Case Of Former Dental Board Chief To City Attorney For Possible Prosecution

By & Nov 4, 2016
linkedin.com

The Ohio Inspector General says former Ohio State Dental Board director Lili Reitz improperly shared information about an anonymous complaint with a former board member.

Investigation Finds Employee Misused State Time Campaigning

By Sep 9, 2016

A state employee has been fired after Ohio's official watchdog found he misused state time to campaign for Republicans. 

Taylor Makes Changes After IG Report Found Top Aide Claimed Salon Appointments On Timesheets

By & Nov 27, 2015
kasichforohio.com

Republican Ohio Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor says her office has made some of the changes recommended in an Inspector General's report that said a former top aide got paid after claiming that traveling to salon appointments was work.

Inspector General Finds $40,000 Missing From Lancaster Prison

By May 14, 2015

The Ohio Inspector General's office says an employee at the Southeastern Correctional Complex in Lancaster stole over 22,000 from the prison last year.  

Inspector General Issues Report On EPA Resignation, Permitting Process

By May 8, 2015
State of Ohio

Ohio Inspector General Randall Meyer has completed his investigation of claims the governor’s office swayed water quality permit decisions based on political pressure. 

Kasich Defends Taylor In Timesheet Probe

By & Ohio Public Radio Jun 17, 2014
State of Ohio

Ohio Governor John Kasich is defending Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor, after two of her top aides resigned because of concerns about their timesheets.

IG Says Former Governor's Conviction Erroneously Absent From Coingate Report

By Associated Press Apr 29, 2014

The Ohio watchdog's office will consider reissuing its report on a 2005 rare-coin investment scandal after inaccurate information suggested then-Gov. Bob Taft's criminal record was expunged.