IG Says State Overpaid Workers For Unused Vacation Time

The Ohio Inspector General's office says the state overpaid 18 government employees by nearly 50 thousand dollars for cashing out unused vacation time.

IG Randall Meyer is recommending the state issue a new policy for paying out unused leave. State law says government employees should only be paid for up to 80 hours of unused vacation time per fiscal year. The IG says most state agency human resources officials told investigators they had not been aware of the limit. The investigation began after a complaint from the governor's office.