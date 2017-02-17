WCBE

IJC Wants U.S., Canada To Act Against Micro-Plastics Pollution

Credit ijc.org

The International Joint Commission is calling on the U.S. and Canada to take action against micro-plastics in the Great Lakes.

The commission recommends the two nations adopt a plan for research, education and outreach. It also recommends a standardized scientific approach to sampling and the sources of the pollution. Commission spokesperson Frank Bevacqua says federal and state governments will need to collaborate in order to reduce micro-plastics pollution.

Bevacqua says microplastics come from products like shampoos, shopping bags, cosmetics, and cigarette butts. A study released in January by the Rochester Institute of Technology shows plastics account for approximately 80 percent of the litter on the shorelines of the Great Lakes.The study estimates 22 million pounds of plastic ends up in the water every year. It also shows debris in the Great Lakes travels in a different pattern than in the oceans. They are carried by wind and lake currents to shore, and often end up in another state or Canada. Mathematical models used to determine the sources and end points of the pollution shows cities like Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland and Toronto pollute the most.

Tags: 
International Joint Commission
Plastics
Lake Erie
Great Lakes

Related Content

Study Details Degree Of Plastics Pollution In Great Lakes

By Jan 3, 2017
cleveland.com

Plastics account for approximately 80 percent of the litter on the shorelines of the Great Lakes, according to a new study by the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Some Ohio Congressmembers Urge Trump To Maintain Lake Erie Cleanup Programs

By Jan 19, 2017
epa.gov

Some members of Ohio's Congressional delegation are asking the incoming Trump administration to maintain efforts to improve Lake Erie.

POTUS Again Proposes Funding Cut For Great Lakes Restoration Initaitive

By , & Feb 11, 2016
Ohio Public Radio

For the third consecutive year, President Obama's federal budget proposal cuts funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. 

Feds Say Billions In System Upgrades Needed To Protect Drinking Water In Great Lakes Region

By Feb 5, 2016
great-lakes.net

The U.S. EPA says nearly 80 billion dollars in infrastructure improvements are needed over the next 20 years to reduce sewage overflows and protect drinking water in the Great Lakes region.

Two New Reports Detail Impacts Of Climate Change

By & Dec 18, 2015

A new Illinois State University report says temperatures in the world's lakes are rising more than in the oceans or the atmosphere - which could worsen problems such as algae blooms and oxygen-deprived dead zones.

Feds Predict Higher Great Lakes Water Levels This Summer

By Apr 7, 2015

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects Great Lakes water levels will rise by more than eight inches this summer for the first time in more than a decade.