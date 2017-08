The Cleveland Indians last night acquired outfielder Jay Bruce from the New York Mets in exchange for minor league pitcher Ryder Ryan.

Bruce, traded to New York by the Cincinnati Reds last season, is hitting .258 with 29 home runs and 75 RBI this season. The Indians have a slim lead in the American League Central Division and have been beset by injuries. Outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall is out and the team recently put outfielder Michael Brantley on the disabled list.