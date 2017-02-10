WCBE

Industry Study Says Drillers Paid Millions In Property Taxes In Ohio

By 53 minutes ago

Oil-and-gas drillers say they've paid 43 million dollars in property taxes to local governments and schools in six Ohio counties since 2011.

The finding by the Ohio Oil and Gas Association and a natural-gas research group, comes as Republican Governor John Kasich has renewed calls for a severance-tax increase. The report shows Belmont, Carroll, Harrison, Noble, Monroe and Guernsey counties have seen a combined 22-percent revenue boost from the longstanding ad valorem property tax, amid a 35-fold increase in natural gas production.

Tags: 
severance tax
Fracking
Ohio Oil and Gas Association

Related Content

Kasich Budget Calls For Income Tax Cut, Other Tax Increases, Fee For Medicaid Services

By & Jan 31, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Ohio Governor John Kasich released his two year, 66.9 billion dollar state budget proposal yesterday.

Group Still Calling For Increase In Gas And Oil Tax, Despite Falling Prices

By Mar 3, 2016
ohio.com

Natural gas prices closed at a 17-year low today. 

Drillers And Lawmakers Discuss Possible Severance Tax Increase

By Sep 14, 2015

State leaders could be announcing a new agreement that increases the severance tax as soon as the end of the month.

Lawmakers Announce No Fracking Tax In Budget, But New Task Force Will Study The Long-Discussed Idea

By & Jun 17, 2015

An increase in the state's severance tax will not be a part of the two-year state budget. 

Ohio Senate Says Budget Proposal Eases Taxpayers' Burdens

By Jun 8, 2015
State of Ohio

Tax cuts are the big feature in the Ohio Senate’s newly proposed two year budget. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports.  

As Oil And Gas Production Rises, Ohio Senate Considers Fracking Tax

By , & Jun 1, 2015

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says oil and natural gas production continues to rise.

Opinions Split On Impact Of SUPCO Ruling Barring Local Fracking Bans

By Feb 18, 2015

The Ohio Supreme Court’s decision that local communities can’t use zoning ordinances to keep out oil and gas drillers has communities, activists and lobbyists speculating on what it might mean for the future.

Kasich Defends Severance Tax Hike From Lobbyist Criticism

By & Feb 12, 2015

Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich is pushing back against oil and gas industry lobbyists who say now is not the time to raise the severance tax.

Changes To Severance Tax Derailed This Year

By Dec 30, 2014
cleveland.com

Raising the severance tax on oil and gas drillers has been a major issue in Ohio.

Environmentalists, Oil Industry Debate Strength Of Current Chemical Disclosure Laws

By Jul 28, 2014

Ohio lawmakers are considering changing disclosure rules on the chemicals used in fracking. 

Feds To Lease More Wayne National Forest Land To Drillers

By 58 minutes ago
buckeyeforestcouncil.org

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management says it will put more Wayne National Forest land up for auction to oil-and-gas drillers on March 23.

Environmental Group Threatens Legal Action Over Leasing Of Wayne National Forest Land For Fracking

By Dec 19, 2016
theoec.org

The Ohio Environmental Council plans to challenge the leasing of land in the Wayne National Forest to oil-and-gas drilling companies.

Oil And Gas Companies Pay 1.7 Million To Lease Wayne National Forest Land For Fracking

By Dec 16, 2016
buckeyeforestcouncil.org

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management says oil-and-gas drillers from five states have paid more than 1.7 million dollars to lease 759 acres of Wayne National Forest land for fracking.