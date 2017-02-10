Industry Study Says Drillers Paid Millions In Property Taxes In Ohio

Oil-and-gas drillers say they've paid 43 million dollars in property taxes to local governments and schools in six Ohio counties since 2011.

The finding by the Ohio Oil and Gas Association and a natural-gas research group, comes as Republican Governor John Kasich has renewed calls for a severance-tax increase. The report shows Belmont, Carroll, Harrison, Noble, Monroe and Guernsey counties have seen a combined 22-percent revenue boost from the longstanding ad valorem property tax, amid a 35-fold increase in natural gas production.