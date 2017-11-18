Injunction Allows Trained Dog To Stay In OSU Sorority House

An Ohio State University student's therapy dog has been allowed to stay in a sorority house until the courts sort out whether it needs to move because of another student's allergies.

A federal judge's ruling Friday blocks the school from ordering the dog out of the sorority house. At issue --- the health concerns of two students who live at the house. The dog is trained to help Madeleine Entine during her panic attacks. But another resident has complained the dog inflames her allergies and her Crohn's disease. The judge's preliminary injunction says an Ohio State official failed to determine if it was the dog that had aggravated the student's allergies.