WCBE

Injunction Allows Trained Dog To Stay In OSU Sorority House

By 14 minutes ago

Credit Facebook

An Ohio State University student's therapy dog has been allowed to stay in a sorority house until the courts sort out whether it needs to move because of another student's allergies.

A federal judge's ruling Friday blocks the school from ordering the dog out of the sorority house. At issue --- the health concerns of two students who live at the house. The dog is trained to help Madeleine Entine during her panic attacks. But another resident has complained the dog inflames her allergies and her Crohn's disease. The judge's preliminary injunction says an Ohio State official failed to determine if it was the dog that had aggravated the student's allergies.

Tags: 
Madeleine Entine
Chi Omega
Crohn's Disease
Panic Attacks
Americans with Disabilities Act
Ohio State University

Related Content

Judge Deciding Whether Trained Dog May Stay At OSU Sorority

By Nov 14, 2017
Facebook

A federal judge is deciding whether a dog trained to help an Ohio State University student during panic attacks may stay at a sorority house despite another student's allergy.

Cleveland Clinic Researchers Say Breast Milk Compound Can Help Fight Crohn's Disease and Colitis

By Aug 28, 2017
walgreens.com

Cleveland Clinic researchers say a compound found in breast milk may be useful in fighting some common causes of inflammatory bowel diseases like Crohn's and Colitis. 

Court Allows Discrimination Lawsuit Against OSU To Proceed

By & Associated Press Apr 29, 2014

A federal appeals court has ruled a woman may proceed with her lawsuit alleging Ohio State University discriminated against her because she has Crohn's disease.

Appeals Court Allows To Proceed Lawsuit Claiming Blind Ohioans Lack Full Access To Absentee Voting

By Nov 14, 2017

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati  has revived a lawsuit alleging blind Ohioans have been denied "meaningful access" to the absentee voting system.

Columbus Company Among Defendants In Dayton Disabilities Lawsuit

By Dec 17, 2015
bizjournals.com

Two Dayton-area advocacy organizations have filed a federal lawsuit claiming the location of the Dayton Mall's public bus stop discriminates against people with disabilities.

Consent Decree Would Settle Blind Miami University Student's Discrimination Lawsuit

By Oct 18, 2016
miamioh.edu

The Justice Department has completed an agreement with Miami University to resolve allegations in a blind student's lawsuit that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Judge Says Blind Ohioans Do Not Have Full Access To Absentee Voting System

By May 13, 2016

A federal district judge has ruled blind Ohio residents have been denied "meaningful access" to the absentee voting system, but implementing changes would fundamentally alter the entire system.