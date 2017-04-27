It's Movie Time April 28, '17 The Lost City of Z

John and Mary find some common ground on this fascinating jungle journey.
Film reviewed: The Lost City of Z
by host John DeSando and guest, Mary Yerina
It’s Movie Time has won numerous national awards including LA Press Club, MarCom, Communicator, Hermes, and Silver Microphone honors.
John DeSando, a Los Angeles Press Club first-place winner for National Entertainment Journalism, is also host of WCBE’s Cinema Classics. Contact him at JDeSando@Columbus.rr.com
Mary Yerina is a philanthropic consultant.
The 5 min NPR show:
The longer video version: