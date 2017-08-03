It's Movie Time August 4, '17 A Ghost Story

John/Wayne are spooked by this film.

Film reviewed: A Ghost Story

by host John DeSando and guest, Wayne Miller

It’s Movie Time has won numerous national awards including LA Press Club, MarCom, Communicator, Hermes, and Silver Microphone honors.

John DeSando, a Los Angeles Press Club first-place winner for National Entertainment Journalism, is also host of WCBE’s Cinema Classics. Contact him at JDeSando@Columbus.rr.com

Wayne Miller is a former chair of The Film Council of Greater Columbus

The 5 min NPR show:

The longer video version: