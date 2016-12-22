It's Movie Time Dec 23, '16 La La Land

John and Linda think this may be the movie to beat for best picture.

Film reviewed: La La Land

by host John DeSando and guest, Linda Baas

It’s Movie Time has won numerous national awards including LA Press Club, MarCom, Communicator, Hermes, and Silver Microphone honors.

John DeSando, a Los Angeles Press Club first-place winner for National Entertainment Journalism, is also host of WCBE’s Cinema Classics. Contact him at JDeSando@Columbus.rr.com

Linda Baas McClelland, a regular contributor to IMT, is an interior designer.

The 5 min. NPR show:

The longer video version: