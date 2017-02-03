It's Movie Time Feb 03, '17 Oscar Nominations '17

John and Kevin consider the Oscar nominations '17

Film reviewed: Oscar Nominations '17

by host John DeSando and guest, Kevin Carr

It’s Movie Time has won numerous national awards including LA Press Club, MarCom, Communicator, Hermes, and Silver Microphone honors.

John DeSando, a Los Angeles Press Club first-place winner for National Entertainment Journalism, is also host of WCBE’s Cinema Classics. Contact him at JDeSando@Columbus.rr.com

Kevin Carr can be heard nationally and on fatguysatthemovies.com

The 5 min. NPR show:

The longer video version: