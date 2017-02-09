It's Movie Time Feb 10, '17 Julieta

John and Wayne love Pedro Almodovar's romantic drama, Julieta

Film reviewed: Julieta

by host John DeSando and guest, Wayne Miller

It’s Movie Time has won numerous national awards including LA Press Club, MarCom, Communicator, Hermes, and Silver Microphone honors.

John DeSando, a Los Angeles Press Club first-place winner for National Entertainment Journalism, is also host of WCBE’s Cinema Classics. Contact him at JDeSando@Columbus.rr.com

Wayne Miller is a former chair of The Film Council of Greater Columbus.

The 5 min. NPR show:

The longer video version: