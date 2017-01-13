WCBE
Related Program: 
It's Movie Time

It's Movie Time Jan 13, '17 Live by Night

By John DeSando & Hope Madden 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
It's Movie Time

John and Hope assess Ben Affleck's Live by Night in light of the January "dumping-ground" stigma.

Film reviewed: Live by Night

Image courtesy of IMDb.

by host John DeSando and guest, Hope Madden

It’s Movie Time has won numerous national awards including LA Press Club, MarCom, Communicator, Hermes, and Silver Microphone honors.

John DeSando, a Los Angeles Press Club first-place winner for National Entertainment Journalism, is also host of WCBE’s Cinema Classics. Contact him at JDeSando@Columbus.rr.com

Hope Madden writes for Columbus Underground and MaddWolf.com.

The 5 min. NPR show:

The longer video version: