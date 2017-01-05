WCBE
It's Movie Time Jan 6, '17 Fences

By John DeSando & Crystal Davis 26 minutes ago
John and Crystal admire Denzel  and Viola's work in Fences.

Film reviewed: Fences

by host John DeSando and guest, Crystal Davis

It’s Movie Time has won numerous national awards including LA Press Club, MarCom, Communicator, Hermes, and Silver Microphone honors.

John DeSando, a Los Angeles Press Club first-place winner for National Entertainment Journalism, is also host of WCBE’s Cinema Classics. Contact him at JDeSando@Columbus.rr.com

Crystal Davis is deputy director of Communication Services at the Ohio School Boards Association and meteorologist at WKEF in Dayton, Ohio

The 5 min. NPR show:

The longer video version: