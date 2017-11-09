It's Movie Time Nov 10, '17 Abby's List: A Dogumentary

John and Mark enjoy talking up his forthcoming dogumentary.

Film reviewed: Abby's List: A Dogumentary

by host John DeSando and guest, Mark Sutherland

It’s Movie Time has won numerous national awards including LA Press Club, MarCom, Communicator, Hermes, and Silver Microphone honors.

John DeSando, a Los Angeles Press Club first-place winner for National Entertainment Journalism, is also host of WCBE’s Cinema Classics. Contact him at JDeSando@Columbus.rr.com

Mark Sutherland is producer/director of Abby's List: A Dogumentary

The 5 min NPR show:

The longer video version: