Jackets Extend Franchise-Best Winning Streak In Historic Game At Minnesota

By 21 minutes ago

Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) is congratulated by teammates Cam Atkinson (13), Jack Johnson (7), David Savard (58) and Boone Jenner (38) after the Jackets beat Minnesota
Credit Associated Press

Cam Atkinson scored twice and the Columbus Blue Jackets stretched their winning streak to 15 games by stopping host Minnesota's 12-game run with a 4-2 victory over their expansion brethren Wild on Saturday night.

Never in NHL history had two teams taken winning streaks that long into a game, and Sergei Bobrovsky and the Blue Jackets made sure their party would stretch into the new year. Bobrovsky made 29 saves, yielding two or fewer goals for the 10th time during the run, and defensemen Jack Johnson and Seth Jones each had goals assisted by Brandon Saad in a frenetic second period sparked by consecutive fights. Jason Zucker reignited the arena with his breakaway flip past Bobrovsky just 24 seconds into the third period for the Wild after he raced past Jones, but that was as close as they came. Devan Dubnyk stopped 21 shots, surrendering four goals for the second straight game after allowing three or fewer in his first 27 turns. The Jackets and Wild both began NHL play in the year 2000.  
 

Tags: 
Columbus Blue Jackets
Minnesota Wild
National Hockey League

