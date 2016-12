The red-hot Columbus Blue Jackets set a franchise record last night with their 10th straight victory.

Cam Atkinson scored the game winner in a shootout as the Jackets beat visiting Los Angeles 3-2. Coach John Tortorella says the Jackets believe in themselves.

Columbus is unbeaten since November 26. The Jackets have scored points in 12 straight games, improved to 21-5-4 and host Pittsburgh on Thursday night with a chance to move into first place in the Metropolitan Division.