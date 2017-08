Cleveland Cavaliers start LeBron James has criticized President Trump in the aftermath of the weekend violence in Charlottesville.

At the conclusion of an event for his foundation in Sandusky Tuesday, James called Trump "the so-called president" and asked for unity.

Earlier in the day, James took a swipe at Trump on Twitter after Trump seemed to equate white nationalists with the protesters with which they clashed. So far, no response from the White House.