WCBE
Related Program: 
Shelf Discovery

January 16, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Mad Love by Nick Spalding

By 14 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Shelf Discovery

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin follows a highly-publicized marriage between two feuding strangers in Nick Spalding’s Mad Love.

Title: Ma Love

Author: Nick Spalding

Pages: 301

Publisher: Lake Union Publishing

ISBN: 978-1503941113

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

For show archives, visit ShelfDiscovery.org.  And, for the latest updates, be sure to like Shelf Discovery Radio on Facebook.

About the Host:

Kristin Dreyer Kramer is the editor-in-chief of NightsAndWeekends.com.  She also hosts the nationally-syndicated film review show Reel Discovery.

Tags: 
Shelf Discovery
book
review
Mad Love
Nick Spalding

Related Content

January 2, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Above the Paw by Diane Kelly

By Jan 2, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin goes back to school with a cop and her K-9 in Diane Kelly’s Above the Paw.

Title: Above the Paw (Paw Enforcement #5)

Author: Diane Kelly

Pages: 370

Publisher: St. Martin’s Paperbacks

AISN: 978-1250094841

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

December 19, 2016 Shelf Discovery: Bad Hair Day by Sarah Mlynowski

By Dec 19, 2016

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin climbs Rapunzel’s tower with two lovable young heroes in Sarah Mlynowski’s Bad Hair Day.

Title: Bad Hair Day (Whatever After #5)

Author: Sarah Mlynowski

Runtime: 3 hours, 21 minutes

Publisher: Scholastic Audio

AISN: B00PYM2K2U

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

December 12, 2016 Shelf Discovery: A Very Merry Hockey Holiday by Toni Aleo

By Dec 12, 2016

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin takes to the ice for author Toni Aleo’s A Very Merry Hockey Holiday

Title: A Very Merry Hockey Holiday

Author: Toni Aleo

Runtime: 3 hours, 16 minutes

Publisher: Tantor Audio

AISN: B00REO6PYA

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

December 5, 2016 Shelf Discovery: The Fat Man by Ken Harmon

By Dec 5, 2016

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin travels to Kringle Town for a hard-boiled holiday whodunit, Ken Harmon’s The Fat Man.

Title: The Fat Man

Author: Ken Harmon

Runtime: 5 hours, 29 minutes

Publisher: Tantor Audio

AISN: B004995EGS

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

November 28, 2016 Shelf Discovery: Fat Fridays by Judith Keim

By Nov 28, 2016

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin dines with the girls in Judith Keim’s Fat Fridays.

Title: Fat Fridays

Author: Judith Keim

Pages: 310

Publisher: Lake Union Publishing

ISBN: 978-1503940666

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.