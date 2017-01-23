January 23, 2017 Shelf Discovery: The Girl in Green by Derek B. Miller

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin journeys into the desert with a couple of haunted heroes in Derek B. Miller’s The Girl in Green.
Title: The Girl in Green
Author: Derek B. Miller
Pages: 336
Publisher: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
ISBN: 978-0544706255
And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.
For show archives, visit ShelfDiscovery.org. And, for the latest updates, be sure to like Shelf Discovery Radio on Facebook.
About the Host:
Kristin Dreyer Kramer is the editor-in-chief of NightsAndWeekends.com. She also hosts the nationally-syndicated film review show Reel Discovery.