January 9, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Shivers!: The Pirate Who’s Afraid of Everything by Annabeth Bondor

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin sets said with a scaredy-pirate in Annabeth Bondor-Stone’s Shivers!: The Pirate Who’s Afraid of Everything.
Title: Shivers!: The Pirate Who’s Afraid of Everything
Author: Annabeth Bondor-Stone
Runtime: 2 hours, 20 minutes
Publisher: HarperAudio
AISN: B00S6QOCNQ
About the Host:
Kristin Dreyer Kramer is the editor-in-chief of NightsAndWeekends.com. She also hosts the nationally-syndicated film review show Reel Discovery.