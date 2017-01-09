WCBE
January 9, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Shivers!: The Pirate Who's Afraid of Everything by Annabeth Bondor-

By 17 minutes ago
On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin sets said with a scaredy-pirate in Annabeth Bondor-Stone’s Shivers!: The Pirate Who’s Afraid of Everything.

Title: Shivers!: The Pirate Who’s Afraid of Everything

Author: Annabeth Bondor-Stone

Runtime: 2 hours, 20 minutes

Publisher: HarperAudio

AISN: B00S6QOCNQ

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

For show archives, visit ShelfDiscovery.org.  And, for the latest updates, be sure to like Shelf Discovery Radio on Facebook.

About the Host:

Kristin Dreyer Kramer is the editor-in-chief of NightsAndWeekends.com.  She also hosts the nationally-syndicated film review show Reel Discovery.

