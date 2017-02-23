WCBE

January Existing Home Sales Figures Released

By & 1 minute ago

Sales of existing homes rose in January on the national level, but declined on the state and local levels.

Alison Holm reports.

The National Association of Realtors says January sales of existing homes rose 3.3 percent from December to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.69 million - the fastest pace since 2007. The group credits steady job gains, modest pay raises and rising consumer confidence, even as borrowing costs have risen since last fall. Some potential buyers may be accelerating their purchases to get ahead of any further mortgage rate increases. The Columbus Realtors trade association says nearly 16 hundred homes in its mult-county region were sold in January, down 29 percent from December. The group says there continues to be a shortage of inventories. The Ohio Association of Realtors says January sales statewide fell two percent from December’s seasonally adjusted annual rate of more than 153 thousand. Nationally, median sale prices fell from 232 thousand in December to nearly 229 thousand dollars in January. Locally, the average sale price held about steady at nearly 196 thousand dollars. Statewide, January’s average home price fell by 5 thousand dollars to 154 thousand.  
 
 

Tags: 
Existing Home Sales
National Association of Realtors
Ohio Association of Realtors
Columbus Realtors

Related Content

Local, National Existing Home Sales Declined In December

By & Jan 25, 2017

Sales of existing homes declined in December on the national and local levels, but increased statewide.

Existing Home Sales In Ohio Declined In November

By & Dec 22, 2016

Existing home sales rose on the national level in November as compared with October, but declined on the state and local levels.

Local Existing Home Sales Declined In October

By & Nov 23, 2016

Sales of existing homes in October rose on the national and state levels, but declined on the local level.

Existing Home Sales Rose On The State And National Levels In September

By & Oct 21, 2016

Existing home sales rose in September on the state and national levels, but declined locally.

Local Existing Home Sales Rose In August, Declined On State And National Levels

By & Sep 23, 2016

Rates of existing home sales fell on the national and state levels in August, but increased on the local level.