The owner of the Tiger Ridge exotic animal farm in Stony Ridge is preparing to see the 11 animals seized by the state earlier this year.

A Wood County judge has allowed Kenny Hetrick to visit the animals the Ohio Department of Agriculture sent to a Colorado sanctuary. Hetrick may also bring his own veterinarian to determine the animals' health. The state has appealed a judge's order to return the animals to the farm, claiming they were illegally because of permit violations.