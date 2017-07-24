WCBE

Judge Allows Hazing Lawsuit Against UD To Proceed

By 19 minutes ago

Credit wdtn.com

A visiting judge has denied a motion by the University of Dayton to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a former football player claiming the school covered up allegations of team hazing by not disclosing a campus police investigation to local law enforcement.

The school's attorneys had argued Ohio's hazing statute covers group initiations and former offensive lineman Max Engelhart was already on the team. Engelhart's lawsuit says freshman players were hazed and forced to drink excessively by upperclassmen in 2014. The suit claims Engelhart sustained a cognitive brain injury and is being treated with a drug typically given to Alzheimer's and dementia patients.

Tags: 
Max Englehart
University of Dayton
hazing

Related Content

Miami University Changing Greek Life System Following Several Hazing Incidents

By Dec 27, 2016

Miami University in Oxford has revamped its Greek Life system after suspending three fraternities and putting several others on probation for hazing, alcohol and drug violations this year.

Miami University Suspends Fraternity For Hazing

By Sep 23, 2016
zbtmiami.org

Miami University in Oxford has suspended another fraternity after investigating allegations of hazing.

Miami University Investigating Hazing Allegations

By Feb 26, 2016

A dozen Miami University fraternities and sororities are under investigation for hazing.

OSU Sorority Suspended Amid Hazing Allegations

By Apr 21, 2015
leadlearnserve.osu.edu

An Ohio State University sorority has been suspended because of hazing allegations.

Hazing Allegations Prompts Suspension Of OSU Sorority

By Mar 6, 2015
leadlearnserve.osu.edu

An Ohio State University sorority is under investigation for hazing. 

Montgomery County Sells Fairgrounds To UD And A Health Network

By Apr 16, 2017
montcofair.com

Montgomery County has sold its fairgrounds to the University of Dayton and a health network.

UD Sociologist Describes The Impact Of "Segregation Stress Syndrome"

By Feb 27, 2017
Jeff St. Clair / WKSU

The generation of African-Americans who lived under Jim Crow is passing away but the impact lives on, according to University of Dayton sociologist Ruth Thompson-Miller.

UD Cager Passes Away

By May 13, 2016
Getty Images

A University of Dayton men's basketball player died Thursday at his Indiana home.

UD Prof, Founding Member of Sha Na Na Passes Away

By Sep 8, 2015
Dayton Daily News

Funeral arrangements are pending for a University of Dayton professor and founding member of the rock band Sha-Na-Na. 

UD Names New CFO

By & Dec 30, 2014
Boston University

The University of Dayton has hired a Boston University vice president as its chief financial officer following  a national search. 