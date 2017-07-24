Judge Allows Hazing Lawsuit Against UD To Proceed

A visiting judge has denied a motion by the University of Dayton to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a former football player claiming the school covered up allegations of team hazing by not disclosing a campus police investigation to local law enforcement.

The school's attorneys had argued Ohio's hazing statute covers group initiations and former offensive lineman Max Engelhart was already on the team. Engelhart's lawsuit says freshman players were hazed and forced to drink excessively by upperclassmen in 2014. The suit claims Engelhart sustained a cognitive brain injury and is being treated with a drug typically given to Alzheimer's and dementia patients.