Judge Blocks Prosecution Of Man Charged With Shooting Columbus Cop 45 Years Ago

A Franklin County judge has refused to let prosecutors try an 82-year-old man in the nonfatal shooting of a Columbus police officer in March of 1972.

Charles Hays was indicted, but never prosecuted, as the case fell through the cracks. Officer Niki Cooper was hit in the left arm when he and his partner interrupted a burglary on the southeast side. Cooper never regained full use of the injured limb and died just over three years ago. Hays' attorney says a prosecution now would violate his client's constitutional right to a speedy trial.

