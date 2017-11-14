Judge Deciding Whether Trained Dog May Stay At OSU Sorority

A federal judge is deciding whether a dog trained to help an Ohio State University student during panic attacks may stay at a sorority house despite another student's allergy.

The university ordered Madeleine Entine to remove her dog from the Chi Omega house because another resident complained the dog inflamed her allergies and, in turn, her Crohn's disease. Entine has filed for a temporary restraining order. The school says both students are protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the only solution is to allow the person who signed up for their room first to stay in the house.