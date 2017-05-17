Judge Dismisses Some Charges Against Former OHP Post Commander

A judge has dismissed charges of unauthorized use of a law enforcement database against the former commander of the Ohio Highway Patrol's Marietta post.

48-year-old William Elschlager still faces tampering with records and theft charges. Stalking and abduction charges against him were dismissed last month. Elschlager allegedly stalked a subordinate's wife after an affair and accessed personal information about 10 other women. The remaining charges concern allegations he stole guns while working in Delaware County.