Judge Dismisses Some Charges Against Former OHP Post Commander

By 1 hour ago

William Elschlager
Credit nydailynews.com

A judge has dismissed charges of unauthorized use of a law enforcement database against the former commander of the Ohio Highway Patrol's Marietta post.

48-year-old William Elschlager still faces  tampering with records and theft charges. Stalking and abduction charges against him were dismissed last month.  Elschlager allegedly stalked a subordinate's wife after an affair and accessed personal information about 10 other women. The remaining charges concern allegations he stole guns while working in Delaware County.

William Elschlager

Related Content

Indicted Former OHP Commander Facing New Criminal Charges

By Oct 20, 2016
nydailynews.com

A former Ohio Highway Patrol post commander accused of stalking a subordinate's wife after an affair has been charged with finding or keeping personal information about 10 other women obtained from a law enforcement database without authorization.

Former OHP Commander Pleads Not Guilty To Stalking And Other Charges

By Jun 8, 2016
newsandsentinel.com

The former Ohio Highway Patrol commander and Delaware police officer accused of stalking a subordinate's wife after an affair has pleaded not guilty to abduction, criminal trespassing and other charges.

Former OHP Commander Indicted On Stalking And Other Charges

By Jun 2, 2016
newsandsentinel.com

A former Ohio Highway Patrol commander accused of stalking a subordinate's wife after an affair has been indicted on eight counts, including abduction and criminal trespassing.

Fired OHP Post Commander Charged With Stealing Guns

By May 6, 2016
newsandsentinel.com

A former commander at the State Highway Patrol post in Marietta accused of stalking a subordinate's wife after their affair has separately been charged with stealing guns that were in evidence while he was a Delaware police officer.

OHP Commander Fired After Stalking Wife Of Former Trooper

By Apr 4, 2016
newsandsentinel.com

An Ohio Highway patrol post commander accused of having an affair with a subordinate's wife last year and stalking her after she ended it has been fired.