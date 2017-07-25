Judge Formally Dismisses Case Against Ray Tensing

The sister of an unarmed black motorist fatally shot by a white University of Cincinnati police officer says Monday's formal dismissal of murder and voluntary manslaughter charges is disappointing because it means those charges can't be brought again.

A judge dismissed the charges against former University of Cincinnati Officer Ray Tensing in Sam DuBose's 2015 slaying. Samuel DuBose's sister, Terina Allen, says the family wants federal authorities reviewing the shooting by to prosecute Ray Tensing for civil rights violations. A small group of Tensing supporters marched across an Ohio River bridge Monday in support of the former officer. They were closely followed by a group of counter protestors.