WCBE

Judge: Former Treasure Hunter Should Remain Jailed For Contempt

By 15 minutes ago

A judge says an ex-treasure hunter should remain jailed on contempt-of-court charges. 

Federal Judge Algenon Marbley Marbley has held Tommy Thompson in contempt since December 2015 for violating terms of a plea deal by refusing to respond to questions about the location of 500 missing gold coins. Thompson's attorney argues federal law prohibits holding someone under such conditions for longer than 18 months. Marbley denied the request Friday after a short hearing, saying Thompson is still refusing to follow his plea deal. Thompson's attorney said he'll appeal Marbley's order. The coins are valued at up to $4 million and were minted from gold taken from the S.S. Central America. It sank in an 1857 hurricane.

Tags: 
Tommy Thompson

Related Content

Judge Says Tommy Thompson Faking Memory Problems

By Nov 8, 2016
dailymail.co.uk

A federal district judge says an ex-deep sea treasure hunter from Columbus is faking memory problems and intentionally deceiving authorities about the location of missing coins minted from gold recovered from an 1857 shipwreck. 