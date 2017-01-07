WCBE

Judge Rules Alleged Serial Killer Competent For Trial

By 8 seconds ago

Shawn Grate appearing via video feed in Ashland Count court on September 16, 2016
Credit cbsnews.com

The Ashland County man suspected of killing several women has been found competent to stand trial but is expected to undergo further evaluations as his attorneys pursue an insanity defense.

An Ashland County judge made the competency finding Friday based on a December evaluation of 40-year-old Shawn Grate. A judge's gag order blocks defense attorneys and prosecutors from publicly commenting on the case. Police arrested Grate in September, when they found two bodies in an Ashland home where another woman had called 911 and said she'd been held captive. Grate is also accused of raping her. Autopsy results released earlier this week shows the two women were strangled. Investigators say he admitted killing at least two other women elsewhere, though he hasn't been charged in all the deaths.

Shawn Grate

